Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

Ambarella stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $381,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,873 shares of company stock valued at $934,017 in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/blair-william-co-il-purchases-new-position-in-ambarella-inc-amba.html.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.