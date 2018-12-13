Blocknet Market Capitalization Reaches $7.89 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00043636 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $14,799.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00001099 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00002438 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,474,084 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.