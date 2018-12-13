Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 447.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Blue Bird Corp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $331.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $27,155,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

