Blue Prism Group (PRSM) Shares Up 7.9%

Blue Prism Group PLC (LON:PRSM) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,204.73 ($15.74) and last traded at GBX 1,178 ($15.39). 143,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 151,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its robotic process automation software platform provides organizations with a business owned and IT supported digital workforce, which automates processes in any department where clerical or administrative work is performed across organizations.

