BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys 243,945 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 727.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,945 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,009,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,660,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,934 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 915,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

