BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,231,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,998,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,193,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,243,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,367,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,315,000 after buying an additional 472,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,399,000 after buying an additional 195,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

