BMC Stock (BMCH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,564. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in BMC Stock by 101.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

