Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $326.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $289.70 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

