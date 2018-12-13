Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 544.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Boeing by 22,056.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $326.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $289.70 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

