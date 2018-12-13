BorgWarner (BWA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

