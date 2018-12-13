Bowhead One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Bowhead token can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $194,990.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bowhead alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.02608511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00110725 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bowhead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bowhead and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.