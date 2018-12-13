BP (BP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday morning.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BP to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 644.25 ($8.42).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 516.50 ($6.75) on Monday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £314.40 ($410.82). Insiders have acquired 176 shares of company stock valued at $94,572 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

