Brady (BRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRC. ValuEngine raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Brady and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Sidoti downgraded Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brady in a report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:BRC opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $162,043.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,614 shares of company stock worth $6,363,700. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 51.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Brady by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 25,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

