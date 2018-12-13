BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Down 17.3% This Week

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00004226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $104,080.00 and $19.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014132 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.63 or 5.72934970 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00084947 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

