Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Deborah M. Besemer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,696 shares in the company, valued at $747,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 120.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,750,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 957,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 722,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 362,369 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 23.1% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 328,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 287,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

