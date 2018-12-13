British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,374.71 ($57.16).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,712 ($35.44) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a one year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total value of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

