Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

