Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.04.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 239,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $13,110,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 2,356,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,775. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $79.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

