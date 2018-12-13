Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $977.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,316,000 after buying an additional 375,255 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 85.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 663.4% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 41,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,046. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

