Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Arch Capital Group also reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $99,993.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $291,306.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,166 shares of company stock worth $644,700. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,463,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 195.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,041,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $393,068,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,255,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 1,241,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,741. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

