Brokerages Expect Clearfield Inc (CLFD) to Post $0.05 EPS

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 13 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. ValuEngine raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $11.44 on Monday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

