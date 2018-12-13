Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) to Post $0.42 EPS

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

FMAO stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $267,945.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $270,912.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $756,467. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 34.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.