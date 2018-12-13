Brokerages Expect One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Group Hospitality an industry rank of 186 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

