Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Restaurant Brands International also posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,031,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,681,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,154,000 after acquiring an additional 184,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,154,000 after acquiring an additional 184,714 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,863,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,374. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

