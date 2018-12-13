Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $170,000.00, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. 47,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,677. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

