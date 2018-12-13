Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $7.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $350,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 68.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

