Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Price Target at $11.00

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.49 million. 21Vianet Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213,994 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.