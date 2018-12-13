Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 66 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEZS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. AEterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

