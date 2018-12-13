Brokerages Set Beiersdorf AG (BEI) PT at $96.05

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €95.90 ($111.52).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of BEI stock opened at €94.34 ($109.70) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

