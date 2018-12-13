Brokerages Set Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Price Target at $5.39

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 69,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,760.00. Also, insider David Kelly acquired 17,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,185 in the last quarter.

Shares of CJ opened at C$2.41 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$87.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.309999981991702 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

