Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Target Price at $51.50

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 242,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In related news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after acquiring an additional 723,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,475,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 60,837.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $628,406,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,376,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 698,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

