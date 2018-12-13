Brokerages Set NOW Inc (DNOW) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter worth about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in NOW by 51.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NOW has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOW will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

