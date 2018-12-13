Brokers Set Expectations for Eclipse Resources Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ECR)

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Eclipse Resources in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eclipse Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.

Shares of Eclipse Resources stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Eclipse Resources has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $317.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,964,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,421,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 185,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 40.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,846,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,101,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 100,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 64,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

