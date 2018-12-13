Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,765,910 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765,910 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $110,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $77.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $1.115 dividend. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

