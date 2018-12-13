Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

BAM stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam-position-reduced-by-veritable-l-p.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.