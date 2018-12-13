Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 137,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of AvalonBay Communities worth $225,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 140,427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.08, for a total value of $636,443.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $257,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,453 shares of company stock worth $7,365,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $183.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $191.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

