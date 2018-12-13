Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496,980 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 2.2% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Simon Property Group worth $551,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 219.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 82.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

NYSE SPG opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

