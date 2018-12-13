Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,917,776 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 3,558,220 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,878,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Brookfield Property Reit has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, insider Brian Kingston purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $413,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $8,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $535,905,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $8,506,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $61,468,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $23,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

