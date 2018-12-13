Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 25,208 Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,212,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 170,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,184,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 106,277 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

ELY opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

