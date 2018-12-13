Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $417,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $447,298,000 after acquiring an additional 113,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,007,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $379,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

