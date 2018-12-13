Brunswick Co. (BC) Receives $72.25 Average PT from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other Brunswick news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Stayer bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,327.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,092,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Brunswick by 207.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $12,158,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,387. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

