Buckingham Research Begins Coverage on WESCO International (WCC)

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $50.16 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 66.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.