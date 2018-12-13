Burnham Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (BURCA)

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.06. Burnham has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

