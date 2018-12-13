C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks are impressive. In December 2018, the company increased its quarterly dividend payout by 9% to 50 cents per share. Over the past five years, it has returned more than $2.8 billion to its shareholders through the above-mentioned shareholder-friendly initiatives. C.H. Robinson's growth-by-acquisition policy is an added positive. Notably, this policy has expanded its product portfolio significantly. Also, upbeat freight demand and reduced tax rates proved favorable for the company. The positivity surrounding the stock is well reflected by the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised 2.6% upward in 60 days. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. C.H. Robinson's high debt levels are also concerning.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

