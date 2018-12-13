Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,506,910 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 98,555,344 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,890,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 25.75%. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $146,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 190.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,119,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,774,000 after buying an additional 16,457,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 322.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,257,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,354,000 after buying an additional 6,304,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,635,000 after buying an additional 4,931,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $22,657,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

