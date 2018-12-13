Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Insider Simon Thomson Buys 31,812 Shares

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider Simon Thomson bought 31,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,626.72 ($64,846.10).
CNE stock opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.12) on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($3.10).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cairn Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.61 ($3.42).
Cairn Energy Company Profile
Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
