Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.17

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 2872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 88.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 66.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,512,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

