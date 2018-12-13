Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Calamos Global Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/calamos-global-total-return-fund-cgo-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-11-07.html.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.