Caleres Inc (CAL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of CAL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 349,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,105. Caleres has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

