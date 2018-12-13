Cameco Corp (CCJ) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $121,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

